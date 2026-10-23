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Jockey Billy Loughnane poses with the trophy after winning the Betfred 2000 Guineas Stakes on Betfred 2000 Guineas Day of the Guineas Festival at Newmarket Racecourse, Suffolk.

Agency
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Date taken
2 May 2026

The newswire

Our newswire delivers fast, verified news reporting from across the UK and Ireland. Accessed via API or our desktop platform Explore.

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Our specialist reporting includes:

Latest news headlines from PA

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Frequently asked questions

What is the Press Association newswire?

The Press Association newswire is a continuous feed of verified news and multimedia content from the UK, Ireland and around the world. It is used by publishers, broadcasters and digital platforms to support their own coverage.

What content is available through the newswire?

The service includes text, pictures, video, graphics and data across breaking news, politics, business, sport, entertainment, lifestyle and public affairs.

Is content from the Press Association newswire ready to publish?

Yes. Content is supplied ready to publish, while giving customers the flexibility to edit or adapt it for their own platforms and audiences.

How quickly is breaking news delivered?

Our journalists report and update stories on the Press Association newswire as they develop. Delivery times vary by story and format, but the service is designed to help newsrooms cover breaking events at speed. 

Can the newswire support regional coverage?

Yes. Alongside national reporting, the Press Association has regional journalists across the country and has dedicated Scottish and Irish news teams.

Get in touch

Talk to the Press Association team about how we can help.

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