The newswire

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pose for a selfie photo as they meet volunteer first responders from Bondi Surf Bathers' Life Saving Club, during a visit to Bondi Beach, on day four of the royal trip to Australia. Volunteers from the organisation, founded in 1907, played an integral role in protecting beachgoers and saving lives during the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach on December 14.Photo: Jonathan Brady / PA17 Apr 2026