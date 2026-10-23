The newswire
Our newswire delivers fast, verified news reporting from across the UK and Ireland. Accessed via API or our desktop platform Explore.
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Defence Secretary Wes Streeting (centre left) and British Ambassador to Ukraine Sir Neil Crompton (centre right) at Kyiv train station during his one day visit to the Ukrainian capital.Photo: Alamy Stock Photo5 Aug 2026
Constant updates
The newswire provides newsrooms with a continuous feed of trusted text, pictures, video, graphics and data. It helps publishers cover more stories, respond to breaking news and keep audiences informed across every platform.
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pose for a selfie photo as they meet volunteer first responders from Bondi Surf Bathers' Life Saving Club, during a visit to Bondi Beach, on day four of the royal trip to Australia. Volunteers from the organisation, founded in 1907, played an integral role in protecting beachgoers and saving lives during the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach on December 14.Photo: Jonathan Brady / PA17 Apr 2026
Coverage across every subject
Our newswire brings together coverage from across the news agenda, from politics to the courts to the royal family and beyond.
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(left to right) Tanaiste and Fianna Fail Leader Micheal Martin, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris during the final TV leaders' debate, at RTE studios in Donnybrook, Dublin, ahead of the General Election on November 29.Photo: Niall Carson / PA26 Nov 2024
Dedicated Scottish and Irish news services
The Press Association has dedicated resources across the UK’s devolved nations, with reporters based in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast. We cover Scottish Parliament, Welsh Senedd and Northern Ireland Assembly, alongside court cases of national significance across all three nations.
Our specialist reporting includes:
- Business and finance
- Health and education
- Politics and Westminster
- The Royal family
- Transport
- Law and the courts
- Entertainment and lifestyle
- Regional news
- Live sport
- Live news images
- Live video reporting
- Vertical video
Latest news headlines from PA
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News
Part of historic Brighton pier collapses as storms bring heavy disruption
The historic West Pier in Brighton was set alight in 2003, and its skeletal remains have become a feature of the seaside town ever since.
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News
Racially-motivated attack suspected after one killed in France shooting spree
France’s National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s office took charge of the case.
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News
Melania Trump brokers humanitarian ceasefire in Ukrainian city, White House says
The localised ceasefire is set to begin on October 27.
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News
Seven killed in Jordan as gunmen attack church during funeral
The shooting took place at a Greek Orthodox church in Karak, about 110 miles south of the capital, Amman.
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News
Andy Burnham tells Donald Trump Ukraine must have ‘full’ Starlink access
The Prime Minister raised the issue directly with the US president after restrictions placed on Kyiv’s use of the satellite communications system.
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Entertainment
Andy Burnham defends appearance on celebrity Gogglebox
In a clip released ahead of the show on Friday, Mr Burnham can be seen tearfully reacting to the stories of people diagnosed with cancer.
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News
Meghan informed about ‘disturbing’ allegations against father in 2018
Thomas Markle Sr is reportedly now living in a rehab centre in Florida, where he is learning to walk again after his leg was amputated.
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News
Some rail lines in Scotland to shut during Storm Boelo with 80mph gusts possible
An amber weather warning will be in force from Saturday evening until 9pm on Sunday.
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Entertainment
Jamie Miller becomes first Welsh artist in 15 years to top UK singles chart
The 29-year-old’s track Babydoll has recently grown in popularity and gone viral online.
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Entertainment
Irish traditional musician Dónal Lunny dies aged 79
A founder of the band Planxty, Dónal Lunny went on to play for bands like Moving Hearts, the Bothy Band and Coolfin among others.
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News
Supreme Court reserves judgment in ‘super junior’ appeal
The challenge relates to the presence of so-called ‘super junior’ ministers at Cabinet.
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News
Minister was right to axe ‘inappropriate’ hugging consent video – Taoiseach
Mícheál Martin said criticism of Jim O’Callaghan’s decision amounted to a ‘political manoeuvre’.
Interested in live news and alerts?
Frequently asked questions
What is the Press Association newswire?
The Press Association newswire is a continuous feed of verified news and multimedia content from the UK, Ireland and around the world. It is used by publishers, broadcasters and digital platforms to support their own coverage.
What content is available through the newswire?
The service includes text, pictures, video, graphics and data across breaking news, politics, business, sport, entertainment, lifestyle and public affairs.
Is content from the Press Association newswire ready to publish?
Yes. Content is supplied ready to publish, while giving customers the flexibility to edit or adapt it for their own platforms and audiences.
How quickly is breaking news delivered?
Our journalists report and update stories on the Press Association newswire as they develop. Delivery times vary by story and format, but the service is designed to help newsrooms cover breaking events at speed.
Can the newswire support regional coverage?
Yes. Alongside national reporting, the Press Association has regional journalists across the country and has dedicated Scottish and Irish news teams.