The definitive source of trusted news
The Press Association is the national news agency for the United Kingdom and Ireland. For more than 150 years, we’ve reported the news with accuracy and impartiality as it unfolds. Our journalists are in the field covering news, sport, politics, courts, entertainment, business and more - wherever the story takes us - we are there creating the news that you can trust.
Supporting the news ecosystem
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Journalists outside the home of Lord Peter Mandelson following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The Metropolitan Police said the 72-year-old was taken to a London police station for interview on Monday before being released pending further investigation in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The former Labour minister has been accused of passing sensitive information onto paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein during his time as business secretary.Photo: James Manning/PA Wire24 Feb 2026
Words, pictures, video and audio you can trust
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EDITORIAL USE ONLY A performer on stage at Brighter Still, the closing event of Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture in Myrtle Park, a large???scale outdoor production bringing together dancers, choirs and poetry, marking the end of the year long programme which celebrated the district's communities, heritage and creativity.Photo: Danny Lawson Media Assignments / PA21 Dec 2025
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Derek McInnes during a press conference at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow.Photo: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo24 Jun 2026
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Live news highlights
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News
Major investment to create 150 new jobs in aerospace sector over five years
At least £57 million is to be invested at the facility in Prestwick, South Ayrshire.
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News
Swinney will not be investigated over claims he misled Parliament over pensions
The First Minister said he had been informed by his independent advisers that ‘no investigation is required’.
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Sport
Highwayman added to Long Distance Cup field
St Leger winner could clash with Scandinavia and Caballo De Mar at Ascot.
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News
Security guard ‘sprayed with fire extinguisher by Palestine Action intruders’
Nine men and women are on trial accused of criminal damage, burglary with intent and violent disorder.
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News
AI breach of UK cyber defences ‘likely, if not inevitable’, minister warns
Kanishka Narayan said developers must ‘build machines that leave us human beings in charge’.
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News
Trial date for man accused of murdering Denis Donaldson to be fixed next month
Antoin Duffy, in his 40s, of no fixed address, appeared before the non-jury Special Criminal Court.
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News
Swinney must block Greens from SNP conference over ‘ugly antisemitism’ – Findlay
Scottish Greens co-leader Gillian Mackay is set to speak at the SNP conference in Aberdeen this weekend.
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Sport
England hand out record number of central contracts ahead of Ashes and World Cup
With the retirements of former captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Mark Wood freeing up significant funds, the ECB have handed deals to 39 players.
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Sport
Calandagan and Ombudsman headline Champion Stakes confirmations
Last year’s first and second set to return to Ascot on Saturday.
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News
Spurs striker Omar Marmoush fined by court for not insuring McLaren supercar
He was part of Egypt’s World Cup squad this summer, and scored 10 goals for Manchester City after joining in January 2025.
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Discover our Irish coverage
From the chambers of the Oireachtas to courtrooms, conflict zones and international diplomatic engagements, the Ireland team provides trusted reporting from the Republic of Ireland and around the world.
Find out more about our extensive coverage of stories shaping the Irish news agenda across words, pictures and video.
Frequently asked questions
Is the Press Association the same as PA Media?
Yes. PA Media has returned to the Press Association name. The organisation’s role as the national news agency for the UK and Ireland remains the same.
What is the difference between the Press Association and The PA group?
The Press Association is the national news agency for the UK and Ireland. The PA is the wider group of News, Sport, Content and Communications businesses that the Press Association belongs to, which includes Alamy, Podium and Hydrogen.
What does the Press Association do?
The Press Association delivers verified news in every format – text, photos, video, data and audio, all ready for your newsroom to publish with confidence, or for your business to get ahead.
Beyond journalism, we offer PR and communication services such as media monitoring tools, press release distribution and commercial photography and video.
Additionally, the Press Association Academy delivers industry-recognised NCTJ-accredited diplomas and apprenticeships, practical short courses, and specialised media and corporate communications training.
How does the Press Association ensure its journalism is accurate?
Our journalists must demonstrate their skills in reporting, media law and shorthand before joining the team. They also undergo regular training. Our journalism is also guided by rigorous editorial standards and verification processes.
Is the Press Association regulated by IPSO?
Yes. The Press Association is a member of the Independent Press Standards Organisation, which regulates participating newspapers, magazines and news agencies in the UK.
Who owns the Press Association?
The Press Association is part of The PA. We’re backed by shareholders from across the UK media industry, who are committed to our independence.
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