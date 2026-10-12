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The definitive source of trusted news

The Press Association is the national news agency for the United Kingdom and Ireland.  For more than 150 years, we’ve reported the news with accuracy and impartiality as it unfolds. Our journalists are in the field covering news, sport, politics, courts, entertainment, business and more - wherever the story takes us - we are there creating the news that you can trust.

Supporting the news ecosystem

  • Journalists outside the home of Lord Peter Mandelson following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The Metropolitan Police said the 72-year-old was taken to a London police station for interview on Monday before being released pending further investigation in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The former Labour minister has been accused of passing sensitive information onto paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein during his time as business secretary. Picture date: Tuesday February 24, 2026.

    Journalists outside the home of Lord Peter Mandelson following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The Metropolitan Police said the 72-year-old was taken to a London police station for interview on Monday before being released pending further investigation in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The former Labour minister has been accused of passing sensitive information onto paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein during his time as business secretary.Photo: James Manning/PA Wire24 Feb 2026

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  • A performer on stage at Brighter Still, the closing event of Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture in Myrtle Park, a large???scale outdoor production bringing together dancers, choirs and poetry, marking the end of the year long programme which celebrated the district's communities, heritage and creativity.

    EDITORIAL USE ONLY A performer on stage at Brighter Still, the closing event of Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture in Myrtle Park, a large???scale outdoor production bringing together dancers, choirs and poetry, marking the end of the year long programme which celebrated the district's communities, heritage and creativity.Photo: Danny Lawson Media Assignments / PA21 Dec 2025

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  • Video interview captured at a press conference.

    Derek McInnes during a press conference at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow.Photo: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo24 Jun 2026

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Lilly Rose Grant, 13, playing the accordion with her brother Pauric Grant, four, on Fountain Street at Fleadh Cheoil na h�ireann 2026, which has officially opened in Belfast kicking off a week of song, dance and culture as part of the world's largest celebration of traditional Irish music.

Lilly Rose Grant, 13, playing the accordion with her brother Pauric Grant, four, on Fountain Street at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026, which has officially opened in Belfast kicking off a week of song, dance and culture as part of the world's largest celebration of traditional Irish music.

Photographer
Liam McBurney
Agency
PA
Location
Belfast, UK
Date taken
3 August 2026, 19:34
Copyright
PA Wire/PA Images

Discover our Irish coverage

From the chambers of the Oireachtas to courtrooms, conflict zones and international diplomatic engagements, the Ireland team provides trusted reporting from the Republic of Ireland and around the world.

Find out more about our extensive coverage of stories shaping the Irish news agenda across words, pictures and video.

SEE IRISH COVERAGE

Frequently asked questions

Is the Press Association the same as PA Media?

Yes. PA Media has returned to the Press Association name. The organisation’s role as the national news agency for the UK and Ireland remains the same.

What is the difference between the Press Association and The PA group?

The Press Association is the national news agency for the UK and Ireland. The PA is the wider group of News, Sport, Content and Communications businesses that the Press Association belongs to, which includes Alamy, Podium and Hydrogen.

What does the Press Association do?

The Press Association delivers verified news in every format – text, photos, video, data and audio, all ready for your newsroom to publish with confidence, or for your business to get ahead.

Beyond journalism, we offer PR and communication services such as media monitoring tools, press release distribution and commercial photography and video.

Additionally, the Press Association Academy delivers industry-recognised NCTJ-accredited diplomas and apprenticeships, practical short courses, and specialised media and corporate communications training.

How does the Press Association ensure its journalism is accurate?

Our journalists must demonstrate their skills in reporting, media law and shorthand before joining the team. They also undergo regular training. Our journalism is also guided by rigorous editorial standards and verification processes.

Is the Press Association regulated by IPSO?

Yes. The Press Association is a member of the Independent Press Standards Organisation, which regulates participating newspapers, magazines and news agencies in the UK.

Who owns the Press Association?

The Press Association is part of The PA. We’re backed by shareholders from across the UK media industry, who are committed to our independence.

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