Press Association

Journalists outside the home of Lord Peter Mandelson following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The Metropolitan Police said the 72-year-old was taken to a London police station for interview on Monday before being released pending further investigation in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The former Labour minister has been accused of passing sensitive information onto paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein during his time as business secretary.Photo: James Manning/PA Wire24 Feb 2026